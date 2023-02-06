Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn if scheduling an appointment with Dr. Gates is right for you.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
WCSO offering Citizen’s Police Academy to residents
A voting sign
Nevada Dems celebrate advancement in 2024 primary calendar
Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators
Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators
Scoot for the Stars
Scoot to the Stars non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals with special needs