Mammovan in western Nevada this week

Mammovan
Mammovan(Nevada Health Center)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week.

The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider.

Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic status. The Mammovan accepts most maor insurance plans. Medicaid and Medicare have sliding-fee scales for those without insurance.

It is at Sierra Nevada Health Centers at 3325 Research Way in Carson City from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; at Smith’s Food & drug at 2200 U.S. 50 East in Dayton Dayon from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Thursday; at Northern Nevada HOPES at 580 W. 5th St. from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m on Friday; and the Black History Month Family Wellness Fair at the Boys and Girls club at 2680 E. 9th St. in Reno from 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.

