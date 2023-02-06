Hospitals are as full as ever even as triple virus threat eases

The respiratory virus threat is easing across the country, but hospitals are still as full as...
The respiratory virus threat is easing across the country, but hospitals are still as full as ever.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV is easing in the United States.

Most states are now reporting low or minimal levels of respiratory activity.

According to federal data, emergency room visits for these viruses are a third of what they were a month ago, flu hospitalizations are nearly as low as they have been since October and hospitalizations for COVID-19 has been trending downward for the past few weeks.

However, hospitals are about as full as they have ever been during the pandemic.

At least 75% of available beds across the country were in use for all of 2020.

Experts are warning that the high capacity will not likely change any time soon because people are coming to the hospital sicker than in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
This could be a good time for some buyers to get into the housing market.
What relators are recommending for 2023 home buyers
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
State Department switches to Calibri font
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
Pharmaceutical items are kept locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket Jan. 31 in...
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers