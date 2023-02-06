DMV says chatbot helped 90,000 in January

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles logo.
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles logo.(Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada DMV says its bilingual chatbot program helped more than 90,000 people in the month of January.

The bot is available in English and Spanish. The DMV says the results from the previous month are the first visible results from the program.

“The chatbot is easy to use and has the potential to divert up to 30 percent of phone calls made to the Department,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “It’s among the first of many major improvements to come. Within the next few years, nearly all DMV transactions will become available online.”

Butler is referencing a four-year plan by the DMV to overhaul it and its IT infrastructure. The department says it will also add these features:

· Customers waiting for a driver’s license or ID card can now check the card’s production and mailing status through their MyDMV account

· The DMV launched a pilot program February 1 to enable auto dealers to submit vehicle title paperwork online

· We have just begun research to bring state-of-the-art technology to our call center

· A new case management system for the Compliance Enforcement Division will launch in March. Customers will be able to submit complaints against auto dealers or other DMV licensees online.

The DMV says the chatbot program will continue to improve over time with guidance from DMV staff.

“Transactions such as applying for an original driver’s license online are more complicated and will take time to build out,” Butler added. “But we have six teams working simultaneously to bring a host of new services to Nevadans within just a couple of years.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

