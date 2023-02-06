City of Sparks launches new app for service requests, other items

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is launching a new app for residents.

The MySparks app will allow residents to have an easier time submitting service requests, getting important notifications, and accessing highly requested information.

“The MySparks app allows residents to have a direct line of communication to request services and report issues such as potholes, graffiti, and more,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “It’s also a great source of information with links to the city website, news, and ongoing events.”

The app will also be used to send out emergency alerts, media releases, public meeting agendas, and road project information.

It can be downloaded for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

