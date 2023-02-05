Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs

Richard Cortell Blackman IV and items recovered by the Sparks Police Department.
Richard Cortell Blackman IV and items recovered by the Sparks Police Department.(Washoe County jail/Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon.

Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included two counts of illegally possessing a gun, possessing a gun with an altered serial number, being an ex-felon failing to register with authorities, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing police.

Police said Blackman has felony convictions for attempted murder and robbery.

