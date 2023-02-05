Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said its graveyard team stopped a vehicle as part of a domestic disturbance investigation and it led to the recovery of two guns and other illegal contraband from an ex-felon.

Police booked Richard Cortell Blackman IV, 30, on Saturday on charges that included two counts of illegally possessing a gun, possessing a gun with an altered serial number, being an ex-felon failing to register with authorities, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing police.

Police said Blackman has felony convictions for attempted murder and robbery.

