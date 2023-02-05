Power being restored Sunday morning at Reno airport

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,

Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority

“We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the power outage. “We’re still seeing airplanes take off and arrive.”

Passengers should always check with their airlines before heading to the airport but the power outage does not require extraordinary efforts to check in, Sunday said.

She thought the outage started at around 6 a.m.

Thousands were without power overnight in th Reno area, mainly from the University of Nevada, Reno to northwest Reno. NV Energy listed the cause of the outage as under investigation on its website. An NV Energy press representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

