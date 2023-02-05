Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley

Latest News

Richard Cortell Blackman IV and items recovered by the Sparks Police Department.
Sparks traffic stop leads to recovery of guns and drugs
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy...
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies