Winnemucca police arrest suspect in road rage case

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -The Winnemucca Police Department said it arrested a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday night.

Livingston Council Rouse was booked on charges of firing a gun from a vehicle and being a prohibited person with a gun.

Police said two vehicles became involved in a road rage incident in the parking lot of an unnamed mine. One vehicle followed the other and a person inside a vehicle fired a gun at least four times.

Police responded to North Highland Drive and East Winnemucca Boulevard Friday night where they found Rouse and arrested him.

