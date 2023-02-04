WCSD proposes school safety plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield gave her first State of Education address for the Washoe County School District on Thursday.

She touched on five challenges the district is facing, one of those being school safety.

“I have promised you that we will always face the tough issues and challenges head on,” Dr. Enfield said in her address.

Dr. Enfield noted several solutions to ensure school safety like conducting a comprehensive review of the district’s discipline practices, fully staffing school police, providing access to mental health services and finalizing a staff initiated safety alert system.

“All the schools, all levels, elementary, middle, high school doesn’t matter the location,” said middle school teacher and Washoe Education Association officer Nicolette Andrini. “We are all feeling these negative affects from student behavior.”

Andrini says a working safety alert system would go a long way because, in her experience, the one Depoali Middle School has is out of order.

“It is an immediate click, an immediate push on that button that a substitute could do, that another student could do but we need that help,” Andrini said.

Andrini says she’s pleased with Dr. Enfield’s proposed solutions and agrees that the pandemic has negatively affected student behavior.

“They don’t know how to behave, they don’t know what it looks like,” Andrini said.

“Our middle school students that came from elementary school didn’t have that guidance at a crucial age. Fifth and sixth grade is crucial for behavior.”

She says the Washoe Education Association is optimistic change will come because Enfield’s team is so responsive.

“This is the most supported I’ve felt,” Andrini said.

“I’m 21 years in with the Washoe County School District and this board is so qualified to actually make change.”

If you are a parent or guardian of a child in the Washoe County School District interested in giving input during the year. You can apply to be part of two new groups, the Family Action Committee or the Special Needs Family Advisory Committee.

You can watch the full address on the school district’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.