Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending.

We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.

That presented a special concern as he’s a dialysis patient with a special sensitivity to cold temperatures.

Unlike some we’ve met, the issue had nothing to do with a lack of fuel. In fact his furnace worked fine. But the ducting underneath. actually the entire crawl space was full of water from the melting snow.

It needed to be pumped out before anyone could get under there, find the problem and fix it. That took some time and a bigger pump.

In the meantime the only heat in his apartment was an electric heater loaned to him by the management. That made things liveable, but he worried about its impact on his power bilWe contacted the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, which operates the complex, and asked to be kept informed.

We can nowreportrepairs have been made. He now has heat and the authority is covering his entire power bill for this month. ###

