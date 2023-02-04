Sports Caravan, 2/3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a Friday night of hoops it was in Northern Nevada!

The Nevada men’s basketball team even made an appearance for the second time this season en route to a 72-52 win over Air Force.

Aside from the Wolf Pack, the Sports Caravan rolled to ten area games and had additional scores from around the state.

From South Reno, to Pyramid Lake, and everywhere in between, Kurt Schroeder and crew made sure to have you covered on an exciting night from the hardwood.

TEAM OF THE WEEK:

Nevada Men’s Basketball

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Sparks High School guard Orande Todd

We’ll have a similar setup for next week’s show, Friday February 10, as the Wolf Pack hosts Fresno State. We’ll also get to a handful of girls and boys matchups from the high school slate with the postseason right around the corner.

