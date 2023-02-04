Sports Caravan, 2/3

2-3-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:22 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a Friday night of hoops it was in Northern Nevada!

The Nevada men’s basketball team even made an appearance for the second time this season en route to a 72-52 win over Air Force.

Aside from the Wolf Pack, the Sports Caravan rolled to ten area games and had additional scores from around the state.

From South Reno, to Pyramid Lake, and everywhere in between, Kurt Schroeder and crew made sure to have you covered on an exciting night from the hardwood.

TEAM OF THE WEEK:

Nevada Men’s Basketball

PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Sparks High School guard Orande Todd

We’ll have a similar setup for next week’s show, Friday February 10, as the Wolf Pack hosts Fresno State. We’ll also get to a handful of girls and boys matchups from the high school slate with the postseason right around the corner.

2-3-23
2-3-23

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada

Latest News

A cool gesture by Damonte Ranch and Bishop Manogue allowing Miner senior Elle Motherway to...
Sports Caravan, 2/3: Part Three
McQueen's Jaleigh Fred just gets a 3-pointer off before her defender closes out as the Lancers...
Sports Caravan, 2/3: Part Two
Wolf Pack big man Will Baker hammers home a slam against Air Force
Sports Caravan, 2/3: Part One
A celebration of love for Anna Marie Scott, marking the date February 3rd, exactly one year...
Celebration of Love for Anna Marie Scott