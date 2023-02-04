Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center

The Nevada Air National Guard moved to a location on Moana Lane that is more accessible.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are.

The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday.

It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the base at the airport. The location in Independence Square is easily accessible to the public and that’s the idea.

The recruiter’s pitch remains the same.

”You want to go to college? said Ssgt. Kraig Kimball. “We pay for it all. Tuition assistance, Book reimbursement. On top of that, there are tons of trades you can learn in this organization and it’s just an amazing place to be.”

The Nevada Air Guard includes the 152nd Airlift Wing, the 152nd Intelligence Squadron* in Reno -- and a combat test squadron in Las Vegas,

They’re looking for recruits in a variety of career fields, including mechanical, logistics and security.

