Investigators seek public’s help in two Reno arson fires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said there were two arson fires Thursday in Reno and they ask the public to provide information if possible.

The arson fires:

10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive. Several fires were set inside a vacant building that was previously 24 Hour Fitness. The fire sprinkler system activated and stopped the fire.

8:39 p.m. at 1790 Silverada Blvd: Firefighters extinguished fires in three box trucks at the U-Haul storage lot.

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Additionally, at 7:47 p.m. at 2370 Orange Lane firefighters extinguished an apartment fire that damaged three units. Investigators determined that the fire accidentally started from an electrically energized range top that ignited nearby combustibles. No one was injured.

