WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of love for Anna Marie Scott, marking the date February 3rd, exactly one year after her murder. Family and friends gathered at Nixon Cemetery to remember the 23-year-old mother of two.

A balloon release, traditional native music, all in remembrance of Scott.

“I have mixed feelings you know, I’m up and down, I’m hurt, I’m angry,” said Joseph Erwin, Anna’s father. “Sometimes I miss her screaming about my Niners, I’m fighting with her Raiders.”

The emotional day, a reminder of the pain from unanswered questions surrounding her death; on February 3rd 2022, when her body was found inside a burned car alongside I-580. A year later, no one has been charged in connection to her murder.

“Somebody who knows something, say something please, bring her peace, her kids deserve it, we deserve it,” said Victoria Erwin, Anna’s stepmother.

“I want to forgive the people, if they come forward, I just want justice for my daughter,” said Anna’s father.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for information related to the murder of Scott.

Detectives are looking for information from anyone who may have knowledge of Scott’s movements and interactions in the days prior to February 3.

If you know anything, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s). Refer to case #WC22-563.

