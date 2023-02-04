82 Session brings business to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building.

They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday.

“It is a big deal for us,” says Melody Demuth, General Manager, of the “Fox Brew Pub.

“We really look forward to every time it happens. And it brings in a lot of business for us.”

Demuth says two years ago, most of the meetings in the legislative building were virtual because of COVID.

This year she says the restaurant and other businesses in town are very optimistic about what lawmakers and lobbyists and others can bring to them in the next 120 days.

There are no definitive numbers but just consider taxable lodging at 7.1 million dollars over a four month period, millions of dollars in sales taxes, or gasoline taxes and other sales are sure to follow.

“They treat us very nice,” says Demuth when asked if lawmakers are good tippers. “If we give them the great service that they are expecting which we do, then they treat our servers and everyone just great,” she says.

Demuth says the owner of the restaurant decided to refurbish not only the restaurant but also the bar adjacent to the restaurant. He made sure she says to have the work done before Monday, as there’s no question...this Monday through Thursday on, lunchtime, and dinnertime will be busier than two years ago during the session.

“Usually at lunchtime we know they have a short period of time; we do try to staff appropriately,” says Demuth. “Amping up our kitchen staff our front of the house staff. Just to get them in and out as quick as possible.”

Demuth is optimistic about what this legislative session will bring. She has a right to be.

That’s because business started picking up two weeks ago.

