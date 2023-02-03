WCSO renews calls for public help on 1 year anniversary of Anna Scott’s murder

Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3
Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3(Photo courtesy of the Scott family)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public for help in solving the murder of Anna Scott.

It was one year ago today that Scott was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580.

They are seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge of Scott’s movements and interactions in the days before Feb. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and reference case number #WC22-563.

A reward of $5,000 is also being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in this case.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

