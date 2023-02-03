Washoe County seeing increase in scammers posing as officers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeing an increase in phone scammers posing as law enforcement officers.

In these calls, they say, the scammer will seek personal information or claim that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The caller will request your payment information as well.

The WCSO says they will never call people seeking personal or financial information, and that anyone who seeks payments in gift cards or prepaid debit/credit cards is likely attempting a scam.

If you get such a call you are asked to report any info you may have about the caller to law enforcement.

