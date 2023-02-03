Washoe County Health District publishes the 2023 Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Data Report

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District released the 2023 Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Data Report, a summary report of chronic health conditions, injuries and their primary risk factors for Washoe County and nationwide.

Some key takeaways include: the use of e-cigarettes or vaping among youth, a number increasing, in what health officials call an ‘alarming rate’. The report details indicate that in 2021 over 20% of local teens said they vaped.

When it came to adults, “we know the national recommendation is that adults should be receiving 150 minutes of moderate to intense exercise for at least two or more days a week. However, our rates are showing that only 26.7% of adults are meeting that recommendation,” said Stephanie Chen, Health Educator with WCHD.

But the good news is that these health risk factors are changeable and this report aims to help the community understand the bad habits, while providing resources to help change them before they lead to chronic diseases.

The full report can be found at this link. The Spanish version can be found here.

To learn about health resources available you can visit www.gethealthywashoe.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

Latest News

The scene of a U-Haul fire in northeast Reno.
Fire destroys 4 U-Haul box vans in northeast Reno
The scene of a fire on Orange Lane in Reo.
Fire near Kietzke Lane displaces people from at least 3 homes
Tesla charging station
Making The Transition To Cleaner Energy
Nevada Legislature
Education spending, school choice to top Nevada Legislature