Washoe County Health District publishes the 2023 Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Data Report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District released the 2023 Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Data Report, a summary report of chronic health conditions, injuries and their primary risk factors for Washoe County and nationwide.

Some key takeaways include: the use of e-cigarettes or vaping among youth, a number increasing, in what health officials call an ‘alarming rate’. The report details indicate that in 2021 over 20% of local teens said they vaped.

When it came to adults, “we know the national recommendation is that adults should be receiving 150 minutes of moderate to intense exercise for at least two or more days a week. However, our rates are showing that only 26.7% of adults are meeting that recommendation,” said Stephanie Chen, Health Educator with WCHD.

But the good news is that these health risk factors are changeable and this report aims to help the community understand the bad habits, while providing resources to help change them before they lead to chronic diseases.

The full report can be found at this link. The Spanish version can be found here.

To learn about health resources available you can visit www.gethealthywashoe.com.

