VFW Auxiliary Post 3396 hosting 2nd annual “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to come out for next Saturday’s “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair.

Anthony and Shirley Sousa from VWF Auxiliary Post 3396, and Lisa Aland, the owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More, stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is raining money and awareness to combat hunger and homelessness among service members, veterans and their families.

Because of all the love and support shown to veterans by the Reno-Sparks community, the VFW wanted to create a fundraiser around the theme of “love” and thought what better time to do that than Valentine’s Day.

The craft fair takes place at the American Legion Hall (730 4th St, Sparks), Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

There are tons of local vendors, sponsors, kids activities, food and drinks, raffle prizes and more. There will even be some of your favorite superheroes, like Black Panther, Spiderman, DeadPool, Spider Gwen and the Mandalorian, to entertain and take pictures with the kids. There is something for everyone at this year’s 2nd Annual “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair.

For more information, click here. You can also follow VFW Auxiliary Post 3396 on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.