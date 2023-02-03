Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

The flag had been installed Jan. 23 by the church
A photo of the flag when it was first set up
A photo of the flag when it was first set up
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism.

They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.

The vandals had also stolen the flagpole, the church said.

The sign said “Keep your rag away from the cross or else. American flag only.” It was discovered by cleaning crews on Jan. 28.

The flag had been installed Jan. 23 by the church at the corner of Clay Street and Arlington Avenue in preparation for a special service. They had been preparing for their Reconciling in Christ service, a service they describe as an affirmation of those in the LGTBQ+ community.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

