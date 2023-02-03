PBS Reno teaching kids STEAM through a robotics program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PBS Reno is introducing playful and fun activities to elementary school students all while teaching them the basics of robotics. It’s done completely screen-free. PBS Reno and Kinder Lab Robotics have partnered together to teach STEAM and coding lessons.

This program has served over 25,000 students since 2021 in seven different counties in Northern Nevada. Being screen-free allows for every student to be included, whether or not they have technology at their school.

From preschool to fourth grade, this robotics curriculum gives kids an opportunity to get creative and use problem-solving skills. Every student gets their hands on their robot while they learn coding, sequencing, and sensors.

PBS Reno shared that besides the kids learning through play, their lessons meet state standards,

“We saw that robotics was big in the middle schools and high schools, but there was nothing at the little elementary level, the beginner level. That’s where we found we fit in. We already go into classrooms and do other workshops with those pre-k through fourth graders. We already have that connection, let’s get these robots in these little guys’ hands as an introduction to them,” Joy Foremaster, Director of Education said.

Each workshop goes from 45 minutes to an hour. The program has been in over 250 classrooms this year alone. They expect to have up to 900 visits by the end of the school year.

If you’re a teacher and you would like the robotics program to visit your classroom, call Joy Foremaster at (775)600-0551.

