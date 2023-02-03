New Washoe County program fights the opioid epidemic one addict at a time

“I can sit here today and say, I am truly and honestly three months clean.”
The Washoe County Department of Alternative Sentencing houses the STAR Program.
The Washoe County Department of Alternative Sentencing houses the STAR Program.(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kristi Eichensehr looks nothing like she did three months ago -- and that’s a good thing.

“I mean I struggled, it was really a struggle for me to get clean,” Eichensehr said.

For 12 years, Eichensehr has fought addiction. The last few years she’s been in and out of handcuffs and using fentanyl.

“I can sit here today and say, I am truly and honestly 3 months clean.”

But the journey to this point hasn’t come easy.

“It took me losing my brother and overdosing multiple times for me to finally have that reality check and that wake up call and finally realize, I’m going to lose my life if I don’t do this,” Eichensehr said.

She didn’t do it alone. Eichensehr is the first participant in a new program through the Washoe County Department of Alternative Sentencing.

The program is called STAR, an acronym which stands for Support in Treatment, Accountability and Recovery.

“When this team was put together, the first thing that I looked for was individuals that believed in a mental health focused approach to probation supervision,” said Sergeant Andrew Sherbondy with the Washoe County DAS.

Sherbondy created a team composed of an officer, clinician, case manager, and peer support specialist. He says it’s all about meeting participants where they are at.

“Programs like this are designed to give people a second chance and address root causes of addiction,” Sherbondy said.

Sherbondy’s team wants to empower everyone in the depths of addiction to have the same success as Eichensehr.

“My probation officer, Sergeant Sherbondy, they’re all just a great support system,” Eichensehr said.

She says she wouldn’t be back on track without them.

Eichensehr never thought that she could be a success story, but with support, she’s not looking back.

“I don’t want to go back out there, like I said, my only options are life and death,” Eichensehr said.

“I don’t have another overdose in me.”

If you would like to learn more about the Washoe County Department of Alternative Sentencing STAR Program or refer someone for their services, send an email to STARDAS@Washoecounty.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

Latest News

Elon Musk founder of Tesla
More tax breaks ahead for Tesla
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Elon Musk owner of Tesla
More tax breaks ahead for Tesla
Washoe County School District
WCSD makes changes over safety concerns