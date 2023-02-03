Nevada loses tight battle with Boise State 62-58

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Boise State in Thursday’s tightly contested battle 62-58 at Lawlor Events Center.

Sophomore guard Audrey Roden led all scorers with 22 points, her third 20-point game of the season, while freshman Kennedy Lee came up with 12 points off the bench.

Roden’s first basket of the game made her the third Nevada sophomore under head coach Amanda Levens to score 500 career points.

After Boise State jumped to an early lead, Nevada responded off back-to-back 3-pointers from graduate student forward Megan Ormiston and junior forward Lexie Givens.

The Pack used a 7-1 scoring run in the final two minutes of the opening period to take a 22-13 lead.

Following a jumper by Roden in the second quarter, Boise State forced Nevada into a seven-minute scoring drought and took advantage by converting a layup to move ahead 31-29 with under two minutes to play in the first half.

A 3-pointer by junior guard Victoria Davis to go with a Roden basket allowed the Pack to retake the lead, but a 3-pointer with three seconds to play tied the game at 34 going into the locker room.

A basket by Davis allowed Nevada to open the second half on top and extended its lead to four points following a jumper by Lee. Boise State, however, scored on each of its next three possessions and took a five-point lead off a 3-pointer and layup that carried over into the final period.

Boise State maintained its lead throughout the fourth quarter, but a steal by Givens turned into a fastbreak basket by Lee that made it a 60-58 game.

Nevada came up with a steal with a chance to tie or take the lead, but the Broncos came up with a steal of their own that resulted in a free throw.

Nevada missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer on its last offensive possession and Boise State converted a free throw to close the game.

Nevada goes back on the road to take on Utah State on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Postgame Notes

Sophomore guard Audrey Roden finished with a game-high 22 points, her third 20-point game of the season.

With Roden’s first basket of the game, she became the third Nevada sophomore under head coach Amanda Levens to score 500 career points.

Freshman forward Kennedy Lee scored 12 points, her second consecutive game with double-digit points.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.