Movie Minute: Football, frights and feel good stories come to the big and small screens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, involves high stakes drama, namely the end of the world. While vacationing, a girl (Kristen Cui) and her parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Rupert Grint are among the villains convinced one person must die so that the rest of humanity can live. Knock at the Cabin is in theaters everywhere Friday, Feb. 3

For those looking to watch something much more lighthearted, 80 for Brady, is about more than just football. Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as four friends who decide it’s now or never to see their hero, Tom Brady, star in the Super Bowl. The movie is based on the true story of a group of friends who made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. 80 for Brady is in theaters everywhere Friday, Feb. 3.

Another movie based on an inspirational true story is coming to Netflix this weekend. True Spirit is about Australian teenager, Jessica Watson, who became the youngest person ever to sail solo, non-stop around the world. Relative newcomer, Teagan Croft, takes on the lead role. True Spirit is now streaming on Netflix.

Apple TV+ is launching a new emotional drama called Dear Edward. When a 12-year-old boy (Colin O’Brien) becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash, the world rallies behind him for answers to some of life’s biggest mysteries. The tragedy leads way to unexpected friendships, romances and tighter-knit communities. Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and many others star in this ensemble-driven show. The first three episodes of Dear Edward are now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes drop Fridays.

