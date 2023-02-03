Have a Heart: Meet Michael

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Michael. This sweet guy loves affection. He likes to snuggle, hold hands and hug, and takes well to adults.

Michael is in second grade and enjoys his classmates. Michael enjoys animals and likes to imitate the sounds an animal makes. He is very fond of dogs and babies and anytime there is one around, Michael wants to be right there holding them. He enjoys riding his bike and scooter, playing with his toy cars, and most of all sneaking in the pantry to get to the snacks. Michael is continuously progressing but will likely require supports and care into adulthood.

Michael needs a loving flexible family that is patient, committed and willing to put the time into helping him grow. The ideal family will have knowledge and or experience working with children with special needs and will be accepting of a child’s unique abilities. If you are interested in learning more about Michael, please contact Myra Yeargan at myeargan@washoecounty.gov or Brenda Silis at bsilis@washoecounty.gov .

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.