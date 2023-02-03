Friday Web Weather

By John Macaluso
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.

