Fire near Kietzke Lane displaces people from at least 3 homes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire near Kietzke Lane and Grove Street left three homes uninhabitable on Thursday night and possibly a fourth.

The American Red Cross is en route to find lodging for the people, the Reno Fire Department said.

There were no injuries to people or to firefighters at the fire in the 2300 block of Orange Lane.

Animals were also removed. Their conditions were not immediately available.

A person jogging by called in the fire at about 7:50 p.m. The fire started on the lower level and firefighters arrived to find one unit fully involved. They got a quick knockdown but were still mopping up hot spots a half hour later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

