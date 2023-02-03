Fire destroys 4 U-Haul box vans in northeast Reno

The scene of a U-Haul fire in northeast Reno.
The scene of a U-Haul fire in northeast Reno.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:19 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed four U-Haul box vans parked at the lot at Silverada and Oddie boulevards on Thursday night, the Reno Fire Department reported.

Fire crews kept flames from spreading beyond the four vans, which were a complete loss, but smoke from the fire blew through th U-Haul building, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire reported about 8:39 p.m. is under investigation.

The intersection at Silverada Boulevard and Paradise Drive is expected to be closed until at least 10 p.m.

