Electric vehicle in your future? The time may be closer than you think

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The debate about climate change was essentially over some time ago and it’s clear a warming planet needs cleaner energy.

How we get there and how fast we make the transition is the question, some people spend a lot of time considering. This week a number of them are sharing ideas at the Nevada Clean Energy and Transportation Conference at the Peppermill.

Many would argue that we’re well on our way, but lag behind other countries. And some were pointing out that this particular moment presents an opportunity to pick up the pace.

Inevitably the conversation turns to transportation. Electric vehicles are now a common sight on our roadways. Those we see are state-of-the-art, though it turns out nothing new, a point made by the presence of a 1912 Baker Electric on display in the Peppermill parking lot.

The Baker didn’t convert the driving public to electricity back then, but the dozen or so new E-V’s parked with it just might.

Beckoning us in their direction is an incentive in the Inflation Reduction Act. “The IRA provides up to $7,500 per E-V,” notes Guy Hall of the Electric Vehicle Association, “and helps bring the price of a new E-V down to below $20,000 dollars.”

The Infrastructure and Jobs Act also includes tax breaks for charging devices. “So there’s something both for the individuals to buy a car or lease a car and set up the infrastructure we need for charging.”

But integrating electric vehicles into the lives of the American family will mean making charging more convenient, something we can do without scheduling a special trip to a charging station.. That, Hall says, is a job for local governments.

“One of the most important things we can do now is to make sure that we have building codes that say ; Hey, if you build a new apartment complex or homes, make sure there’s E-V charging capability in there.”>

The conference continues Friday,

