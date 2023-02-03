Cookies for Kindness hosting Valentine’s fundraiser for creation, distribution of Easter baskets

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate two holidays in one event! Saturday, Feb. 11, Cookies for Kindness is partnering with The Bridge Church, the Katie Grace Foundation and Ashlee’s Toy Closet for a Valentine’s-themed fundraiser for the annual Easter Basket donation drive.

Thomas Hill, owner of Cookies for Kindness, and two representatives from the Katie Grace Foundation, Katelyn Green and Shelby Shafer, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to get involved.

All of the money raised through ticket sales and raffle purchases will go towards the goal of creating 2,000+ Easter baskets for children in Northern Nevada.

The Valentine’s Day luncheon takes place at The Bridge Church (1330 Foster Drive, Reno) from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be a Spaghetti dinner, lots of raffle prizes and guest speakers.

Tickets for for the event are $10 each. Click here to purchase yours.

All of the money raised through ticket sales and raffle purchases will go towards the goal of creating 2,000+ Easter baskets for children in Northern Nevada.

And even if you can’t attend Saturday’s event, you can still donate to The Bridge Church’s holiday community outreach fund by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada

Latest News

Movie Minute: Feb. 3, 2023
Movie Minute: Football, frights and feel good stories come to the big and small screens
Movie Minute: Feb. 3, 2023
Movie Minute: Feb. 3, 2023
Cookies for Kindness
Cookies for Kindsness
VFW Craft Fair
VFW Auxiliary Post 3396 hosting 2nd annual “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair