Cookies for Kindness hosting Valentine’s fundraiser for creation, distribution of Easter baskets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate two holidays in one event! Saturday, Feb. 11, Cookies for Kindness is partnering with The Bridge Church, the Katie Grace Foundation and Ashlee’s Toy Closet for a Valentine’s-themed fundraiser for the annual Easter Basket donation drive.

Thomas Hill, owner of Cookies for Kindness, and two representatives from the Katie Grace Foundation, Katelyn Green and Shelby Shafer, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to get involved.

All of the money raised through ticket sales and raffle purchases will go towards the goal of creating 2,000+ Easter baskets for children in Northern Nevada.

The Valentine’s Day luncheon takes place at The Bridge Church (1330 Foster Drive, Reno) from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be a Spaghetti dinner, lots of raffle prizes and guest speakers.

Tickets for for the event are $10 each. Click here to purchase yours.

And even if you can’t attend Saturday’s event, you can still donate to The Bridge Church’s holiday community outreach fund by clicking here.

