Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Erica Kay Weigle was reported missing to their office on Jan. 17. Her family reported her missing and are concerned for her safety.

She was last seen around 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.

Her clothing description was not known at the time of her being reported missing. She is known to frequent the Reno area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at 775-283-7815.

