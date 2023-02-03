Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm.

K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.

“We are very excited to resume this program with a new team and provide this resource to the BLM and as an active member of the local law enforcement community,” said Mike Yost, Acting Supervisory Ranger.

Elijay is a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois originally trained in Germany before coming to the United States. Elijay is a dual-purpose police canine certified in both narcotics detection and police work.

He will be tasked with protecting his handler, detecting the odor of illegal drugs, and assisting to locate and apprehend dangerous suspects.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.