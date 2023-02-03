2 men arrested for possessing a stolen car

Silver Springs suspects
Silver Springs suspects(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in Silver Springs for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Jan. 12, a caller reported that his car had been stolen from him through the use of force. The next day, the victim’s car was located at an address off Robert Way in Silver Springs.

Deputies responded to the address and recovered the vehicle. They arrested Colt Borso for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and booked him into the Lyon County Jail. He has since posted bail.

Upon further investigation, Robert Truglio was also arrested for possession of the stolen motor vehicle. He was arrested Feb. 2 and booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and violating the terms and conditions of his probation.

