WCSD makes changes over safety concerns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is making new changes to address concerns over safety in their schools.

In an email, district superintendent Susan Enfield says the district will be taking the following steps effective immediately:

Conducting a comprehensive review of our district discipline practices and actively advocating for appropriate state-level reforms;

Contracting with a company to provide staff and families with access to local mental health services. More information, along with training for counselors and administrators, will be available in February and March;

Finalizing implementation of a staff-initiated safety alert system. This system allows staff members to request assistance in a crisis situation by immediately notifying front office, central office and/or school police.

The Office of School Leadership will be working with the Strategies Office to develop a training schedule beginning March 13, depending on school needs. Those trainings will include:

Trauma-Sensitive learning environments ( Multi-Tiered System of Supports / Trauma Conference, 2021 (washoeschools.net)

Behavior/de-escalation training through the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) and “Cycle of Defiance” training (opportunities will be available through MyPGS);

Integrated training to emphasize connections between and strategies to address absenteeism, behavior, mental health and academics. Integrated training will roll out in summer of 2023 and through the 2023-24 school year.

It will also include immediate support for violent and disruptive behavior:

Beginning March 13, the Special Education Department will also be offering several professional development opportunities supporting special education staff with student behaviors, including:

Virtual and in-person “make and take” PD sessions using GoalBook. Participants will use the program to review and/or develop present levels addressing student behavior, with goals and objectives, progress monitoring, and be able to identify appropriate behavior interventions for current students that they can use immediately;

Special Education paraprofessionals will participate in online PD opportunities through DirectStep. Available through a collaboration program with the Nevada Department of Education, PD courses will address improving student behaviors in the classrooms, maintaining physical well-being of students and staff and/or positive behavioral intervention strategies. While these courses are designed to support our paraprofessional staff, all courses will be available to any WCSD staff member;

Continued opportunities, virtual and in-person, for staff to receive re-training in building structures and support through Zones of Regulation;

Continuation of the MS/HS SIP teacher collegials to examine current practices, update procedures and ensure best practices are being followed with program fidelity and build continuity across district secondary programs.

