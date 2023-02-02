WCSD holding State of Education Thursday

By John Macaluso
Feb. 2, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding it’s annual State of Education address Thursday Night.

Superintendent Susan Enfield will be updating the community on the district’s progress and some of its priorities over the next year. This will be Enfield’s first State of Education address since she became superintendent last year.

After taking on the role, Enfield says her priorities were to make sure students got the highest quality education possible. She also says she wants to create strong ties between the school district and the community and to make sure employees throughout the district feel valued. You can learn more about her goals here.

Some of the challenges that may come up include student and teacher safety, staffing and increased growth in our area. The last year saw an incident between a teacher and student at Dilworth Middle School, school threat rumors, teacher and bus driver shortages, and school rezonings.

The State of Education is happening at 6 p.m. at Marce Herz Middle School. You can watch it here.

