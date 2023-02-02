Super Bowl fans can get a Little People figure set of the winning team

Fans of the winning team will have their orders fulfilled for a Little People set of the players.
Fans of the winning team will have their orders fulfilled for a Little People set of the players.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of this year’s Super Bowl will have a new way to commemorate the teams with the launch of the NFL and NFLPA Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set by Fisher-Price.

The exclusive set will feature three NFL players and one “super fan” as Little People figures. The toys will come in commemorative packaging of either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans of both teams can pre-order the set on the Mattel website for a limited time. However, only orders for the winning team will be fulfilled, the company said.

Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.
Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.(Mattel)

According to Mattel, the figures of the set that will be released will be fine-tuned to ensure accuracy once the champion is crowned.

The Little People figures will also wear a version of the jerseys that their real-life NFL counterparts wore during the big game.

Perennial All-Pro offensive tackle, Super Bowl Champion and broadcaster Andrew Whitworth is helping to spread the word on this year’s exclusive Little People Collector sets.

Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.
Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.(Mattel)

The Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set is available for pre-order at $30.00. Fans can place an order until Feb. 21, and the company says orders will be fulfilled beginning in August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office responds to a barricaded person inside a home in the Southwest...
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff

Latest News

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the East Room of the White House, May 25, 2022,...
After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing
Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor, is facing charges of sex...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor appears in court in abuse probe
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
LIVE: Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
KOLO Book Club Romance and Black History
KOLO Book Club Romance and Black History