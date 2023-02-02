St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28

They say the decision was made after exhausting all options
A file image of a gym
A file image of a gym(WGEM)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28.

They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made.

St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be refunded accordingly. Memberships will be terminated automatically on Feb. 28, and members are not required to take any action.

Remaining paid services will be refunded accordingly.

Members of St. Mary’s ATRIO will be refunded through their flex card at a prorated amount. Alignment members will need to contact Peerfit’s toll free number at 1-866-634-2247.

St. Mary’s says this closure is not representative of their operational stability, and they say the will continue to expand in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office responds to a barricaded person inside a home in the Southwest...
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff

Latest News

COVID-19 public health emergency to end
COVID-19 public health emergency to end
Spanish Springs ER
ER opens in Spanish Springs
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Radon testing kits available through UNR Extension
A file image of air pollution
Health District seeks applicants for air pollution board