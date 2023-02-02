St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28.

They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made.

St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be refunded accordingly. Memberships will be terminated automatically on Feb. 28, and members are not required to take any action.

Remaining paid services will be refunded accordingly.

Members of St. Mary’s ATRIO will be refunded through their flex card at a prorated amount. Alignment members will need to contact Peerfit’s toll free number at 1-866-634-2247.

St. Mary’s says this closure is not representative of their operational stability, and they say the will continue to expand in 2023.

