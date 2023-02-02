House fire hospitalized 1 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 12:00 p.m.: The Sparks Fire Department says two people were in the house at the time of the fire and one was taken to a hospital.

There were pets inside the home, but they are considered safe. Fire crews found heavy smoke in the front of the house, but it was deemed livable.

The cause is under investigation and the street will be open later this afternoon.

Original Article: The Sparks Fire Department is working to knock down a structure fire in the area of Abbay Way.

They say the fire is fully involved, and urge people to use alternative routes and avoid the area if they can.

We have a reporter on scene and will provide more details once they become available.

