Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award

RPD body cam footage of the crash
RPD body cam footage of the crash(The Reno Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November.

The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras.

On Nov. 26, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt were conducting traffic control in the area of N. Virginia Street and Talus Way in Reno for a different accident when a vehicle drove through the traffic, narrowly missing the officers.

The driver then drove off the road to the east of N. Virginia Street, and came to a rest on its rooftop about 30 feet down the embankment in a body of water.

When the three officers arrived at the scene, they found the car quickly flooding with water. They then formulated a plan and worked together to get the doors of the car open.

They found the driver unresponsive with his passenger trying to keep his head out of the water. Muhlenberg and the other officers were able to get the driver free and drag him from the car,

The passenger was removed from the car and carried up an embankment.

The full video can be found below:

