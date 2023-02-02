Pineapple Pedicabs, Reno Brew Bike offering new ways to tour the city in February

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Folks love living in and visiting the Biggest Little City. Now you can see the city in a whole new way by hoping in one of the many Pineapple Pedicabs or getting your friends together for a Brew Bike tour.

Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs, and Duke Bristow, owner of Reno Brew Bike, stopped by Morning Break to share their new February promotions.

A Date Night Out: “Roll out the red carpet and feel like the VIP that you are on A ‘Date’ Night Out Tour, a private, all inclusive, completely curated evening out in Downtown, Reno to celebrate love in all shapes & sizes.”

Runs eight different days in February and features food, drink, romantic pedicab rides and tickets to see the show Hush or Magique at The Theatre.

Click here to learn more.

Reno Unplugged Tour: Turn off and tune in! It’s time to make some new friends! On Sunday, Feb. 5 Pineapple Pedicabs is taking over Reno Brew Bike for one night to bring you a one of a kind tour. Get ready to step back into the 90s! This means NO PHONES! Leave them in your car or hand them to us as you grab your seat! In fact, leave everything at home (except a coat), this tour includes EVERYTHING, yes, even the tip is included in the ticket price!

Don’t worry about needing your phone for documenting. We will have cameras (yes, 35mm) available for you to use and we’ll return the printed photos back to you in about a week! On this all-inclusive tour, you will be stopping at The Reno Home Brewer to drink a pint while you etch on a pint to keep, pedaling your new pint over to The Depot where you will learn to make a custom cocktail and enjoy some snacks. For our last stop, we will pedal over to Thali to learn how to make and enjoy Besan (Garbanzo Bean Fudge) and enjoy a glass of wine and/or tea.

Click here to learn more.

First Thursdays in Midtown: Don’t forget that Feb. 2 is First Thursdays in Midtown. Jaime Chapman has created the perfect list on Reno-Midtown to help you make make the most of your evening and get free food, drinks and other goodies along the way.

You can follow Pineapple Pedicabs on Facebook and Instagram; and Reno Brew Bike on Facebook and Instagram.

