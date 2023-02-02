Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasury has hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed property.

“We have, in the State Treasury, about 1 billion dollars,” Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said.

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and Conine is reminding Nevadans to get their money back.

“Every year we try to encourage people to go to ClaimItNevada.org to find out if they’ve got unclaimed property,” he said.

The money could be from many things, including old bank accounts, insurance checks and gift certificates.

“A deposit on an apartment, or a utility that was never returned. Sometimes it’s that last paycheck that doesn’t get back to an employee when they say move on,” Conine said.

It’s worth it to take a look because sometimes the payout is big.

“The largest amount of money we’ve ever returned was $928,000 dollars.”

You can search for your money here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.