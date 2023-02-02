Nevada announces eight signees following early signing period

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Football announced seven signees on Wednesday’s start to the February signing period, bringing its 2023 class to 25. Joining the Wolf Pack during the first day of the signing period are running back Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nev. / California / McQueen HS), defensive end Henry Ikahihifo (Lancaster, Calif. / California / College of the Canyons / Nevada / Paraclete HS), tight end Keleki Latu (Sacramento, Calif. / California / Jesuit HS), defensive tackle Mackavelli Malotumau (Oceanside, Calif. / Utah Tech / El Camino HS), defensive back Tory Mulkey (Ozark, Ala. / East Central CC / Carroll HS), tight end Jayden O’Rourke (Tweed Heads, Australia / Gold Coast Stingrays / Lindisfarne Grammar School), and defensive back Tre Weed (Sumner, Wash. / Eastern Washington / Sumner HS).

The Wolf Pack announced 17 signees back on Dec. 21, the beginning of the early signing period, and added Colorado transfer quarterback Brendon Lewis on New Year’s Day.

Wednesday’s group of signees features six transfers and one international signee. Three of the transfers come from the FBS level, two from the FCS level, and one from the junior college ranks.

Ikahihifo makes his return to Nevada after previously spending the 2019-20 campaigns in Reno. Ikahihifo, who appeared in 20 games for the Wolf Pack and made seven catches for 47 yards, returns as a defensive end after converting to the other side of the line at College of the Canyons in 2021, and spending the 2022 campaign at California.

Hayes is another transfer from California making his return to Reno. Hayes was a two-time All-Nevada and Northern Nevada Player of the Year selection during his time at McQueen High and, prior to that, Damonte Ranch High. He earned the honors at both McQueen as a 2021 senior and Damonte Ranch as a 2019 sophomore, with the programs combining for a 37-6 record, three conference titles and one regional crown, in addition to reaching the state finals once and Northern Nevada finals on two occasions.

Latu also joins the Wolf Pack from California, where he caught 22 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Malotumau spent his freshman season at Utah Tech last year, playing in 10 games and recording 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles-for-loss.

Mulkey, a transfer from East Central CC, picked off three passes over the past two seasons while making 87 tackles

Weed, a defensive back from Eastern Washington, was an All-Big Sky selection and posted six interceptions over his five seasons for the Eagles (2018-22).

O’Rourke comes to Reno from New South Wales, in Australia, where he starred for the Gold Coast Stingrays, an American football club in Queensland.

Overall, Nevada’s 25 signees are split nearly evenly on both sides of the line, with 13 on offense and 12 on defense. The Pack’s signees on offense feature two quarterbacks (Lewis, Jax Leatherwood), four running backs (Hayes, Amine Amone, Sean Dollars, Conner Noah), two wide receivers (Brown, Nate Burleson II), two tight ends (Latu, O’Rourke), and three offensive linemen (John Bolles, RJ Esmon, Josiah Timoteo). On defense, the Pack welcomes two defensive tackles (Malotumau, Sosefo Moeaki), a defensive end (Ikahihifo), a RUSH (D’Angelo Davis), two linebackers (LaDuke, Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio) and six defensive backs (Mulkey, Weed, Michael Coats Jr., Jonah Lewis, Journey McKoy, Bishop Turner).

A full roster, including bios and highlights, can be found at Nevada’s 2023 Signing Day Central page.

2023 Nevada Signing Class (through Feb. 1)

Player Pos. Ht Wt Hometown (Prev. School)

Amine Amone RB 5-10 210 South Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS)

Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio LB 6-0 215 Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Konawaena HS)

John Bolles OL 6-5 275 Daly City, Calif. (College of San Mateo / Jefferson HS)

Marshaun Brown WR 6-4 195 Reno, Nev. (Bishop Manogue HS)

Nate Burleson II WR 6-3 160 Newcastle, Wash. (Ramapo HS (N.J.))

Michael Coats Jr. CB 5-10 170 Biloxi, Miss. (East Central CC / La Tech / Biloxi HS)

D’Angelo Davis RUSH 6-0 240 Carson, Calif. (St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy)

Sean Dollars RB 5-10 195 Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Oregon / Mater Dei HS)

RJ Esmon OL 6-6 280 Santa Margarita, Calif. (Mission College Prep)

Ashton Hayes* RB 6-0 195 Reno, Nev. (California / McQueen HS)

Henry Ikahihifo* DE 6-3 260 Lancaster, Calif. (California / College of the Canyons / Nevada / Paraclete HS)

Jackson LaDuke LB 6-3 240 Sparks, Nev. (Oregon / Spanish Springs HS)

Keleki Latu* TE 6-7 230 Sacramento, Calif. (California / Jesuit HS)

Jax Leatherwood QB 6-8 235 San Diego, Calif. (Scripps Ranch HS)

Brendon Lewis QB 6-2 215 Melissa, Texas (Colorado / Melissa HS)

Jonah Lewis CB 5-11 180 Palmdale, Calif. (Inglewood HS)

Mackavelli Malotumau* DT 6-1 290 Oceanside, Calif. (Utah Tech / El Camino HS)

Journey McKoy S 5-9 170 Pittsburg, Calif. (De La Salle HS)

Sosefo Moeaki DT 6-1 280 Portland, Ore. (De Anza College / Parkrose HS)

Tory Mulkey* DB 5-9 180 Ozark, Ala. (East Central CC / Carroll HS)

Conner Noah RB 5-10 200 Kelso, Wash. (Kelso HS)

Jayden O’Rourke* TE 6-8 245 Tweed Heads, Australia (Gold Coast Stingrays / Lindisfarne Grammar School)

Josiah Timoteo OL 6-4 300 Waianae, Hawaii. (Waianae HS)

Bishop Turner S 5-11 170 Glendora, Calif. (Charter Oak HS)

Tre Weed* DB 6-0 190 Sumner, Wash. (Eastern Washington / Sumner HS)

* - Signed/Announced Feb. 1, 2023

