Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno.

The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno.

The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting station outside the Nevada Guard Base that is more accessible to the community.

“For more than a decade now, we’ve conducted recruiting efforts at the air base in Reno, which can pose challenges given security access to the base,” he said. “This new location brings us closer and makes us more accessible to the communities we serve.”

