Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno

Sign at Nevada Army National Guard recruitment offices in Reno.
Sign at Nevada Army National Guard recruitment offices in Reno.(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno.

The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno.

The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting station outside the Nevada Guard Base that is more accessible to the community.

“For more than a decade now, we’ve conducted recruiting efforts at the air base in Reno, which can pose challenges given security access to the base,” he said. “This new location brings us closer and makes us more accessible to the communities we serve.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office responds to a barricaded person inside a home in the Southwest...
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff

Latest News

A file image of a gym
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
The Nevada National Guard's new UH-72 helicopters
Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather