Mark your calendars for the 2023 Reno Bridal Expo at the Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Reno Bridal Expo is your one stop shop for all your wedding needs. From dresses to photographers to cake designers to local venues, you can see all that the Reno-Tahoe region has to offer to make sure you get the wedding of your dreams.

Larry Williams, president of the Northern Nevada Bridal Association, stopped by Morning Break to invite brides, plus their families and friends, to the Grand Sierra Resort Sunday, Feb. 5 for this year’s bridal expo.

Doors open at the Silver State Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. for “VIB Brides” and 11 a.m. for general admission. Use PROMO CODE: WEDDING before Saturday, Feb. 4 to get two free tickets to the event.

Event Details:

12:30 p.m. - Fashion Show

1:45 p.m. - Diamond Hunt Cake Dive

2:00 p.m. - Gold Diggers Cake Dive

2:30 p.m. - Door Prize Favor Toss

2:30 p.m. - Win the Grand Wedding Gown

For a full list of vendors and other events, click here. You can also find updates on the Bridal Expo Facebook page. More information about the Northern Nevada Bridal Association is also on Facebook.

