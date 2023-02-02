Internet provider bridges the digital divide for mobile home parks

By Karlie Drew
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The digital divide remains in many vulnerable communities, including those living in some mobile home parks. A broadband provider is launching a new service here in Reno.

Kwikbit Internet will be sharing its service with Skyline Mobile Home Park this weekend. The company focuses on providing high-speed internet to those who live in mobile homes parks. Skyline will be the 18th park that will receive high-speed internet. The provider shared that the city of Reno is one of Nevada’s largest mobile home communities.

Usually, RV and mobile homeowners have to purchase hot spots or satellites, which can be costly. Kwikbit mentioned how their continued expansion makes a difference for the mobile home park community,

“Our technology fills a hole; these people were not being provided great internet because it was too costly for the traditional suppliers to give them fiber and cable and other things. It’s the best internet you can get today and that feels great these people who have been underserved or unserved are going to get the best at a time that it’s not a nice to have, it’s a have to have,” Joe Costello, CEO of Kwikbit said.

Kwikbit does offer deals for low-income customers. They will be at Skyline Mobile Home Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday the 4th. If you live in an RV or mobile home, they encourage you to contact them directly via their website.

For more information on Kwikbit Internet, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office responds to a barricaded person inside a home in the Southwest...
Fernley standoff ‘mitigated’ and shelter-in-place ended

Latest News

Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
WCSD holding State of Education Thursday
WCSD holding State of Education Thursday
This will be Superintendent Enfield's first address
WCSD holding State of Education Thursday
UNR students celebrate Lunar New Year, hold a vigil for victims of CA mass shootings
UNR students celebrate Lunar New Year