Internet provider bridges the digital divide for mobile home parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The digital divide remains in many vulnerable communities, including those living in some mobile home parks. A broadband provider is launching a new service here in Reno.

Kwikbit Internet will be sharing its service with Skyline Mobile Home Park this weekend. The company focuses on providing high-speed internet to those who live in mobile homes parks. Skyline will be the 18th park that will receive high-speed internet. The provider shared that the city of Reno is one of Nevada’s largest mobile home communities.

Usually, RV and mobile homeowners have to purchase hot spots or satellites, which can be costly. Kwikbit mentioned how their continued expansion makes a difference for the mobile home park community,

“Our technology fills a hole; these people were not being provided great internet because it was too costly for the traditional suppliers to give them fiber and cable and other things. It’s the best internet you can get today and that feels great these people who have been underserved or unserved are going to get the best at a time that it’s not a nice to have, it’s a have to have,” Joe Costello, CEO of Kwikbit said.

Kwikbit does offer deals for low-income customers. They will be at Skyline Mobile Home Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday the 4th. If you live in an RV or mobile home, they encourage you to contact them directly via their website.

For more information on Kwikbit Internet, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.