Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares how new body sculpting technology removes fat, tightens skin

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology. The business is now offering body sculpting sessions using new non-surgical technology called, truSculpt. According to the website, it is “the fastest non-invasive fat reduction treatment without any reported PAH (paradoxical adipose hyperplasia) cases.... [and] is effective with an average of 24% in fat reduction after just one treatment.” There are two types of treatment, truSculpt ID and truSculpt Flex.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Casse to hear her professional opinion on the new tech.

And for the month of February, Dr. Casse is offering 20% off body sculpting sessions for you and a friend/significant other. Contact Reno Tahoe Dermatology for more information.

Dr. Billie Casse is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

