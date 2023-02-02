Community leaders gather to discuss solutions for Nevada’s sex trafficking and prostitution issues

Fostering discussion and awareness on the matter impacting the Silver State
A discussion of the best ways to keep females out of sex trafficking.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Inaugural Nevada Sex Trafficking and Prostitution Policy and Law Summit hosted by non-profit, Charleston Law Center, aims to bring education awareness and solutions for one of the leading issues in the Silver State.

With Nevada being one of the states the highest rate of sex trafficking, bringing a collective of elected officials, law enforcement, and community leaders together to the State Capitol to discuss solutions was critical for organizers.

“We wanted to host this event to foster conversations across the state, to improve collaboration across the state, as well as bring all the key stakeholders together to discuss right before we get into this next legislative cycle; what is the current state of these issues in Nevada and what needs to change,” said Bekah Charleston, CEO and co-founder of Charleston Law Center.

Understanding that the issue requires a cooperative effort between all who make up communities; for better support to survivors. The day filled with panelist discussions, offered insight to the issues faced at various levels when it comes to addressing the problem.

“Because of the legal market in this state, it makes the illegal market flourish 63% more,” said Charleston, “There’s been a couple of recent studies that have been done, that have identified ‘legal deserts’ across the country, for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual violence and Nevada is one of those legal deserts.”

Something that she, her team and everyone at the summit on February 1st, 2023 are working to change.

“I just want to be a voice for the survivors that we are helping, and then there is so many laws and policies all of this collective together is really important because everybody has a piece,” said Brenda Sandquist, Founder and Executive Director of Xquisite, a non-profit based in Carson City dedicated to supporting survivors.

“The legislative session is coming up and we must inform policy makers about what are the tools that law enforcement needs, the tools that prosecutors need to effectively prosecute and investigate these cases,” said Wes Duncan, City Attorney for the City of Sparks.

To learn more about The Charleston Law Center, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County Regional Animal Services released this photo it said was of Heather Brashear and...
Authorities seek woman and her dog in attack at GSR
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
New details released about Renner accident
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
Juan Mena (left) and Miguel Vargas (right) are facing charges in connection with a shooting in...
Pair of 18-year-olds, one 17-year-old arrested in connection with Carson City shooting
PJ Hayes submitted this photograph of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood that involved a...
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

Latest News

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office responds to a barricaded person inside a home in the Southwest...
Fernley update: SWAT team uses gas to try to end standoff
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Nathan Chasing Horse
Las Vegas records: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor armed cult against cops
Catholic Charities in Need of Donated Items
Catholic Charities in Need of Donated Items