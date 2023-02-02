Community leaders gather to discuss solutions for Nevada’s sex trafficking and prostitution issues

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Inaugural Nevada Sex Trafficking and Prostitution Policy and Law Summit hosted by non-profit, Charleston Law Center, aims to bring education awareness and solutions for one of the leading issues in the Silver State.

With Nevada being one of the states the highest rate of sex trafficking, bringing a collective of elected officials, law enforcement, and community leaders together to the State Capitol to discuss solutions was critical for organizers.

“We wanted to host this event to foster conversations across the state, to improve collaboration across the state, as well as bring all the key stakeholders together to discuss right before we get into this next legislative cycle; what is the current state of these issues in Nevada and what needs to change,” said Bekah Charleston, CEO and co-founder of Charleston Law Center.

Understanding that the issue requires a cooperative effort between all who make up communities; for better support to survivors. The day filled with panelist discussions, offered insight to the issues faced at various levels when it comes to addressing the problem.

“Because of the legal market in this state, it makes the illegal market flourish 63% more,” said Charleston, “There’s been a couple of recent studies that have been done, that have identified ‘legal deserts’ across the country, for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual violence and Nevada is one of those legal deserts.”

Something that she, her team and everyone at the summit on February 1st, 2023 are working to change.

“I just want to be a voice for the survivors that we are helping, and then there is so many laws and policies all of this collective together is really important because everybody has a piece,” said Brenda Sandquist, Founder and Executive Director of Xquisite, a non-profit based in Carson City dedicated to supporting survivors.

“The legislative session is coming up and we must inform policy makers about what are the tools that law enforcement needs, the tools that prosecutors need to effectively prosecute and investigate these cases,” said Wes Duncan, City Attorney for the City of Sparks.

To learn more about The Charleston Law Center, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.