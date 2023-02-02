Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

Sheriff Ken Furlong gave an update about the additional arrests in an exchange of bullets that injured two. Three more teens were arrested.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early the evening of January 24th.

As many as 17 shots were fired., some hitting vehicles and buildings at least two finding their mark, including one seriously wounding a 16-year-old from Mound House in the face.

Within hours three juveniles were in custody. Three more have been added since.

A 17-year-old from Carson City was arrested last week for his role in the incident and two 18-year-olds-- Juan Antonio Mena and Miguel Antonio Vargas. They were arrested by Lyon County authorities at a Mound House home and are facing a list of weapons-related charges.

There were drugs present, but they may have served as bait rather than a cause. “At this time it all points toward a gang rivalry between some Carson City youth gangs and some Lyon County youth gangs,”says Sheriff Ken Furlong.

And it may have been a setup--one group using marijuana to lure the other to a meeting, prepared for a confrontation.

The incident, Furlong says, should serve as a reminder that Carson’s youth gang problem, relatively quiet for some time, is still here and even small communities like Mound House can have them.

“I don’t think you’re going to find any community that is immune.. I think that communities that believe that there is not a need for enforcement or attention to activities in these areas,... It is everywhere.”

The investigation continues and more arrests are expected. They will likely be young as well. In fact, the ages of those involved--so far between 15 and 18--he says shouldn’t be surprising. Kids are often drawn to gangs while still in middle school and that’s when intervention should be focused.

“And, as they get older, they get into high schools and, in some cases, well beyond that. It destroys a community. So, this is a reminder to parents to talk to their kids and make sure they that they are not directly or indirectly involved,”

