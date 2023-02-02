BLM Elko recreation fees to increase this June

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recreation fees at four day-use sites and campgrounds in the BLM’s Elko District will be increasing June 1.

The new fees will be issued for short-term recreational use of specialized sites, facilities, or services that meet the fee collection guidelines.

BLM broke down the increase in fees as follows:

BLM fees (The Bureau of Land Management)

“Fees collected support maintenance and rebuilding of campsites including vault toilets, road maintenance and repair, and additional services to ensure a safe and healthy experience for both day use and overnight camping,” said Gerald Dixon, BLM Elko District Manager.

The Recreational Use Permits are required for day use or overnight camping at those campgrounds listed above. This is the first increase in more than 20 years.

The new fees will cover existing day-use sites and campgrounds, and abolish the fee for using a boat launch at the Wilson Recreation Area.

